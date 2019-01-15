Syndicate Bank drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 39.3, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 47.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% rally in and a 10.99% fall in the PSU Bank index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 39.3, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 10848.6. The Sensex is at 36192.71, up 0.95%. has gained around 14.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Syndicate Bank is a constituent, has increased around 5.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3145.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 39.3, down 1.01% on the day. Syndicate Bank tumbled 47.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% rally in NIFTY and a 10.99% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending September 18.

