Syngene International gains on extending contract with Amgen Inc till 2026

-
ALSO READ
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Biocon spurts after announcing strategic alliance with Serum Institute
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI's Emergency Use Authorization for ZyCoV-D
Syngene Intl Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 77 cr
Syngene International slides after Q2 FY22 PAT tumbles 21% to Rs 67 cr
-
Syngene International rose 1.06% to Rs 613 after the company announced the extension of its long-standing multi-discipline research collaboration with Amgen Inc, a US-based biotechnology firm till 2026.
The contract is currently extended until the end of 2026 and its scope includes integrated drug discovery and development solutions in discovery chemistry and biology, peptide chemistry, antibody and protein reagents, pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism and pharmaceutical development. In addition to operating the existing Syngene Amgen R&D Center (SARC), under the new contract, Syngene International will also build and operate a dedicated laboratory which will enable R&D project acceleration.
SARC was established in 2016 and Syngene International announced the expansion of the original centre in 2017. It currently consists of 60,000 sq. ft of floor space and a dedicated team of multi-disciplinary scientists who work with Amgen researchers around the world on the discovery and development of innovative medicines.
Syngene International's consolidated net profit dropped 20.7% to Rs 66.70 crore on a 17.4% surge in net sales to Rs 610.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU