Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Borosil Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Nitco Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2021.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 34.55 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10466 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 63.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3857 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Ltd spiked 16.83% to Rs 429.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89273 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd spurt 15.83% to Rs 6.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7385 shares in the past one month.

Nitco Ltd advanced 15.56% to Rs 39. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35516 shares in the past one month.

