Kitex Garments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V I P Industries Ltd, Subros Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and Hikal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd surged 7.85% to Rs 196.45 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 85582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40432 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd soared 6.00% to Rs 613.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32756 shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd spiked 5.36% to Rs 394.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6459 shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd gained 5.00% to Rs 445.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7694 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd added 4.83% to Rs 555.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23449 shares in the past one month.

