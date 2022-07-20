Syngene International slips after muted Q1 performance

Syngene International fell 3.03% to Rs 596 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 4.4% to Rs 73.9 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 77.3 crore in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 8.4% YoY to Rs 644.5 crore.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 92.8 crore, down by 2% from Rs 94.7 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Syngene International is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors.

