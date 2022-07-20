Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 1.25 points or 0.08% at 1629.68 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.52%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.22%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.2%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.02%),ITI Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.37%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.23%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.16%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.07%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.92%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 767.99 or 1.4% at 55535.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 215.4 points or 1.32% at 16555.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162 points or 0.61% at 26529.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.13 points or 0.49% at 8265.82.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)