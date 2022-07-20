Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 5.61 points or 0.13% at 4463.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.67%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.75%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.59%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.45%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.26%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.18%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.17%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.28%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.33%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 767.99 or 1.4% at 55535.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 215.4 points or 1.32% at 16555.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162 points or 0.61% at 26529.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.13 points or 0.49% at 8265.82.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

