TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 40.98 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 21.99% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.9834.6533.0929.1215.6914.1614.5413.2811.049.05

