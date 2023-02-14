TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 40.98 croreNet profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 21.99% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.9834.65 18 OPM %33.0929.12 -PBDT15.6914.16 11 PBT14.5413.28 9 NP11.049.05 22
