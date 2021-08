Take Solutions enters into strategic partnershio with H.I.G Capital

H.I.G. Capital to acquire 75% stake in Navitas Life Sciences

Take Solutions today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a strategic partnership with an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.

Through this strategic alliance, an affiliate of H.I.G. will be acquiring a 75% stake of Navitas Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Take Solutions, to support the current management team in accelerating their growth plan and enabling TAKE to capture future Navitas growth potential.

