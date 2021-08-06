RattanIndia Revolt Motors picks up pace for customer deliveries

RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors today announced that deliveries to customers against the bookings received by the company is picking up pace.

After a brief hiatus due to covid, the company resumed production from 02 July 2021. The company has delivered its electric bikes to customers across 6 cities namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai in the month of July.

The company is completely focused on ramping up its production capacities to deliver bikes to its customers in the shortest possible time.

