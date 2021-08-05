Prince Pipes & Fittings launches Prince OneFit CPVC piping systems

-
Prince Pipes & Fittings today announced the launch of Prince OneFit with Corzan CPVC Technology in association with Lubrizol - inventors, and largest manufacturers of CPVC compounds worldwide, headquartered in the United States.
Corzan CPVC Technology has been globally adopted as the preferred high-performance piping technology across the world's industrial applications. Backed by Lubrizol Advanced Materials' 60 years of experience with chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), Corzan CPVC Technology transports harsh chemicals at high temperatures without corrosion concerns, found in the toughest processing applications.
Where internal and external corrosion, heat, UV resistance, flame & smoke, pressure, and impact are important and where metals are not economical due to their life span, Prince OneFit with Corzan CPVC Technology can now be an economically viable piping alternative.
Prince will offer world standard CPVC Industrial piping systems & technology to a wide range of Indian industries across Chemical, Power generation, Metal treatment, Paper and pulp, Mineral processing industry & Water Treatment plants. Several global chemical processors around the world have adopted Corzan CPVC Technology in their facilities.
In August 2020, Prince Pipes had announced the launch of Prince FlowGuard Plus, in association with Lubrizol - and it is today, fast making in-roads as one of the safest, most reliable, and cost-effective plumbing solutions of Indian residential and commercial buildings.
With this alliance, Prince Pipes is now India's first manufacturer to offer 3 polymer solutions for Industrial applications through Easyfit IN PVC, Greenfit PPR and now Onefit CPVC piping systems.
