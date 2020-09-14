Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 781.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SORIL Infra Resources consolidated net profit rises 328.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Nilkamal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Nilkamal reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Redex Protech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 112.96% to Rs 36.31 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 781.82% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 112.96% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.3117.05 113 OPM %3.140.82 -PBDT1.380.31 345 PBT1.100.18 511 NP0.970.11 782
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU