Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vinayak Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Priests at Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Mumbai light diyas after PM Modi's appeal
Fortis appoints Anil Vinayak as group chief operating officer
At Badarpur border, chaos prevail as many are refused entry in Faridabad
Bank loan fraud: ED attaches over hundred assets worth Rs 175 cr
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.140.11 27 OPM %-100.00-50.00 -14.29-81.82 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 0.04-0.04 LP PBT-0.01-0.01 0 0.04-0.04 LP NP-0.020 0 0.03-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU