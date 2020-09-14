Tarmat standalone net profit rises 718.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 112.96% to Rs 36.31 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 718.18% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 112.96% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.3117.05 113 OPM %3.140.82 -PBDT1.380.31 345 PBT1.100.18 511 NP0.900.11 718
