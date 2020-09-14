GIC Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 48.23% in the March 2020 quarter
GIC Re slips after dismal Q1 performance
GIC Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
GIC Re spurts after Q4 PAT rises 36% to Rs 1,260 cr
Financial stocks rally after Govt launches special liquidity scheme
-
Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 305.78 croreNet loss of GIC Housing Finance reported to Rs 55.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 305.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 310.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales305.78310.12 -1 OPM %47.5683.94 -PBDT-76.6219.88 PL PBT-77.6919.19 PL NP-55.7114.94 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU