Tata Chemicals appoints N. S. Tirumalai as new CFO

The board of Tata Chemicals has approved the appointment of Nandakumar S. Tirumalai as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 1 April 2021.

Nandakumar S. Tirumalai is currently the vice president (finance) with Titan Company.

Meanwhile, John Mulhall will cease to be CFO of Tata Chemicals with effect from the end of 31 March 2021. Mulhall is transitioning into the role of managing director & CEO of Tata Chemicals North America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Tata Chemicals is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on basic chemistry products and specialty chemistry products.

On a consolidated basis, the chemical maker's net profit rose 0.2% to Rs 200.72 crore on a 0.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2,606.08 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.18% to Rs 737.55 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 731.70 and 754.80 so far during the day.

