Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 499.06 points or 2.18% at 23436.72 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 4.46%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.8%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.46%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.37%),MRF Ltd (up 2.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.21%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.99%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.49%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.42%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.36%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.65%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 781.18 or 1.59% at 49881.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 212.75 points or 1.46% at 14741.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.17 points or 1.21% at 20398.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.95 points or 1.13% at 6785.72.

On BSE,1699 shares were trading in green, 544 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

