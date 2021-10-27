Larsen & Toubro Infotech designated a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider.

This recognition signifies LTI's expertise in Azure capabilities to help clients accelerate their digital transformation journey. The Managed Services Provider (MSP) program is a global initiative launched by Microsoft that enables its leading partners to differentiate by proving real-world proficiency and skills in data and cloud competencies.

The Azure Expert MSP Program further strengthens LTI's position as a trusted advisor that can offer repeatable, highly automated solutions to enable and support hyperscale cloud implementations for customers.

