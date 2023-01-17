Tata Chemicals gains after brokerage maintains 'overweight' stance

-
ALSO READ
Zomato climbs after foreign broker maintains outperform rating
Infomerics Ratings reaffirms ratings of HFCL; maintains 'stable' outlook
India Ratings affirms Gallantt Ispat at 'IND A'; maintains 'stable' outlook
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
Paytm spurts after foreign broker maintains 'buy' call
-
Tata Chemicals rose 1.53% to Rs 985.80 after a foreign broker maintained 'overweight' stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 1278.The target price implies about 30% upside from the ruling market price.
The brokerage expects market conditions to incrementally improve for the company and complement co-specific triggers to play out going forward. Stabilisation and slow pick-up in China demand should reverse downside pressure on regional prices.
Since October 2022 highs, the stock has corrected 20%. It is trading at 6x forward EV/EBITDA - near five-year average, the brokerage stated.
Tata Chemicals is a part of the Tata Group. Its business segments include basic chemistry products, salt making facility and specialty products.
Tata Chemicals reported a consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 685 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 248 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 40.2% to Rs 4,239 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 3,022.63 crore recorded in Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU