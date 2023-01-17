Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SecUR Credentials Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, Radhika Jeweltech Ltd and Pioneer Embroideries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2023.

Kesoram Industries Ltd lost 7.78% to Rs 59.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd tumbled 7.58% to Rs 21.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45696 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd crashed 5.59% to Rs 39.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15430 shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd dropped 5.55% to Rs 194.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14142 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd pared 5.01% to Rs 40.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4603 shares in the past one month.

