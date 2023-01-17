Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Zomato Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2023.

Bank of India tumbled 5.93% to Rs 92 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd crashed 4.46% to Rs 134. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd lost 4.25% to Rs 165.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76708 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd fell 4.17% to Rs 50.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd plummeted 3.91% to Rs 531.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

