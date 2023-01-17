Volumes spurt at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19834 shares

IIFL Finance Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 January 2023.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19834 shares. The stock slipped 0.15% to Rs.2,805.05. Volumes stood at 19795 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 33.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.505.95. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41199 shares. The stock dropped 0.16% to Rs.787.10. Volumes stood at 36565 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 11.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.2,944.35. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd saw volume of 10.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.210.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)