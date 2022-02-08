Tata Comm gains after pact with Eclat Media Group

Tata Communications rose 1.19% to Rs 1,292 after the company announced the expansion of Eclat's sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries.

Eclat Media Group has selected Tata Communications to bring global sports to pan-Asian viewers, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

This new agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 to broadcast 4000+ hours of content annually. Eclat Media Group recently launched SPOTV and SPOTV2 across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories. The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.

Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, coupled with Video Connect and Satellite Uplink services, will allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language, which is added to the viewers' video feeds for relevant regions.

Viewers across Asia will now be able to watch their favourite global sports in their preferred language commentary.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. On a consolidated basis, Tata Communications' net profit jumped 27.84% to Rs 395.21 crore on 0.90% decline in net sales to Rs 4184.89 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

