Tata Comm launches a cloud communications platform - DIGO

Tata Communications launched DIGO, an in-network, cloud communications platform to power up customer engagement for digital-first businesses. The platform offers a full suite of device-agnostic communications tools to seamlessly integrate into an enterprise's current applications, enabling it to bring intelligent, 360-degree human-to-everything (H2X) interactions for its users.
This newly launched DIGO powered by Tata Communications offers businesses an extensive range of cutting-edge customer engagement tools delivered on the most connected network coverage.
These include a customer engagement platform integrated with programmable building blocks including voice, SMS, email, social messaging, video, text to speech, IVR, chatbot and analytics tools amongst others. The platform will also augment existing applications of enterprises with an extensive connectors' library. This complete solution is wrapped with enterprise-grade personalised services, ensuring businesses get scalable, interoperable, secure and regulatory compliant customer engagement outcomes.
