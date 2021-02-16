Tata Comm spurts on announcing partnership with Google Cloud

Tata Communications jumped 4.18% to Rs 1,036.50 after the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses.

With this partnership, Tata Communications has further expanded their managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud. The partnership between Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

Tata Communications IZO Managed Cloud provides provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity.

Tata Communications is an Indian telecommunications company. On a consolidated basis, the company posted 428.1% jump in net profit to Rs 309.15 crore on a 0.1% decline in net sales to Rs 4,222.83 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

