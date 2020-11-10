Tata Comm to implement its Media Cloud for De Tune's digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
Tata Communications launches 'Secure Connected Digital Experience'
Tata Communications secures local telecom license in Saudi Arabia
Digital content is key for retail brands to stay relevant, says ODN Digital CEO Narinder Mahajan
Digital content is key for retail brands to stay relevant, says ODN Digital CEO Narinder Mahajan
Tata Communications integrates its global voice platform with Cisco Webex Calling
-
De Tune, a global industry-leading media and entertainment company, has selected Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as the backbone of its next-generation broadcast viewing experience for live events produced virtually anywhere on the globe. De Tune has been able to simplify its global production operations by consolidating multiple vendors into one cohesive media ecosystem with the help of Tata Communications' end-to-end live video services.
Leveraging Tata Communications' Media Cloud, De Tune will automate its production workflow, along with video format conversions and online content delivery, by accessing Tata Communications' transcoding services and Video Content Delivery Network (CDN).
This next generation media ecosystem enables De Tune to effectively collaborate, allocate resources, and allow for aggressive scaling in their operations with global reach.
Through Tata Communications' media network and cloud services, De Tune can now transmit media content from multiple simultaneous event locations across the globe to its studio in Los Angeles with extremely low latency and reliability. Employees are able to collaborate more effectively on productions, while driving greater efficiencies and limitless scalability, ensuring the smooth delivery of content to its viewers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU