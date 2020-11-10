Tata Comm to implement its Media Cloud for De Tune's digital transformation

De Tune, a global industry-leading media and entertainment company, has selected Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, as the backbone of its next-generation broadcast viewing experience for live events produced virtually anywhere on the globe. De Tune has been able to simplify its global production operations by consolidating multiple vendors into one cohesive media ecosystem with the help of Tata Communications' end-to-end live video services.

Leveraging Tata Communications' Media Cloud, De Tune will automate its production workflow, along with video format conversions and online content delivery, by accessing Tata Communications' transcoding services and Video Content Delivery Network (CDN).

This next generation media ecosystem enables De Tune to effectively collaborate, allocate resources, and allow for aggressive scaling in their operations with global reach.

Through Tata Communications' media network and cloud services, De Tune can now transmit media content from multiple simultaneous event locations across the globe to its studio in Los Angeles with extremely low latency and reliability. Employees are able to collaborate more effectively on productions, while driving greater efficiencies and limitless scalability, ensuring the smooth delivery of content to its viewers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)