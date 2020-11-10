Infosys launches Infosys applied AI

Infosys launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses. Infosys applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences.
The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.
This offering will serve businesses, across industries, in building resilience into their operating model and uncovering smart innovations that deliver renewed and intuitive customer experiences for the next normal.
