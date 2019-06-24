Tata Communications bags seven awards at Frost & Sullivan's 2019 India ICT Awards

-
Tata Communications received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2019 India ICT Awards, with four awards in the Enterprise Telecom Services category, one award in the Emerging Services category and two awards in the Enterprise Infrastructure category.
The majority of awards won by Tata Communications this year are service provider awards, making them a coveted service provider for customers.
