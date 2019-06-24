JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 1.99%
Business Standard

Board of Gallantt Ispat approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 June 2019

Gallantt Ispat announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 23 June 2019 has approved the appointment of Dindayal Jalan and Smita Modi as Additional Directors of the company. The Board accepted the resignation of Jyotirindra Nath Dey from the post of directorship with effect from 23 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU