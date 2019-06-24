Glenmark partners with Novartis to commercialize and distribute respiratory products in Brazil

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Glenmark Farmactica has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Novartis Biosciences S.
A, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, for three respiratory products indicated towards treatment of the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Brazil. This agreement will be effective from 01 July 2019 onwards.
The products involved in the agreement are Seebri (Glycopyrronium bromide), Onbrize (Indacaterol) and Ultibro (combination of Indacaterol and Glycopyrronium), which are indicated for relief of symptoms in adults with COPD.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis remains the holder of the registration of these medicines and will be responsible to manufacture them with all technical excellence in line with its global commitment to quality, effectiveness and safety. Glenmark will be responsible for promoting, commercializing and distributing of these products in Brazil.
