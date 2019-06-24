Inox Wind commissions Common Power Evacuation Systems with ISTS network at Dayapar,Gujarat

-
Inox Wind has commissioned the common power evacuation facilities at Dayapar site in District Bhuj in the State of Gujarat. The common power evacuation systems for the wind park comprise of a 220 KV Sub-station, a 220 KV Double Circuit Transmission line and associated infrastructure.
This common infrastructure is capable of supporting power evacuation of over 600 MW. This will enable commissioning of projects won under various SECI auctions with state of the art 2 MW & 3.3 MW wind turbines.
