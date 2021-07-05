Tata Communications introduces Virtual Video Assisted Referee (V-VAR) solution

Offering sporting events and federations the flexibility of 'anywhere refereeing'

Tata Communications is enhancing the sports experience of fans with its Virtual Video Assisted Referee (V-VAR) solution. Powered by Tata Communications' Media Cloud, this solution enables an unlimited number of umpires, referees and judges to connect remotely from anywhere across the globe to assess and declare the winner when contestants are racing to the finishing line, offering a high-tech, nail-biting experience to excited fans during a race. With this Tata Communications offers sporting events and federations the flexibility of 'anywhere refereeing'.

SailGP, the global sailing championship, becomes the first sports organisation to deploy Tata Communications' V-VAR for its nine-event season spanning 2021-22 with its umpires located in London, Portugal and New Zealand. SailGP Season 2 spans across Bermuda, Italy, UK, Denmark, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. For the league's second season, Tata Communications is carrying 20+ video feeds from the broadcast centre at the event venue-site. Every signal is instantly available in Tata Communications' Media Cloud enabling incredible processing power. Through these applications, V-VAR takes the widely popular concept of Video Assistant Referee to the next level, allowing judges from all over the world to analyse the action and officiate remotely as if they were on the ringside of the event.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)