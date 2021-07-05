Heranba receives environmental clearance for expansion of Sarigam Plant

Heranba Industries announced that it has received Environmental Clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Government of India, for expansion of Pesticides Intermediates, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides Manufacturing at Plot No-2817/1, Chemical Zone, Near Sandhya Chemical, Notified Industrial Area, GIDC Sarigam, Taluka Umbergaon, District Valsad, Gujarat (Sarigam Plant).

Heranba has an existing land parcel measuring 55,000 sq.mt. at Sarigam and no additional land will be required for the proposed expansion. The Company has developed greenbelt in area of 5,500 sqm and will develop greenbelt in an area of 12,650 sqm covering 33% of the project area.

This expansion plan will entail setting up an additional manufacturing capacity of 24,900 TPA for manufacturing of Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides and Pesticides Intermediates. The estimated cost for this expansion is Rs. 110 crore which includes an existing investment of Rs. 20 crore. This Project will create employment opportunities for 170 persons directly & 100 persons indirectly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)