Tata Steel BSL records 78% YoY growth in Q1FY22 crude steel production

Sales volumes rise by 61% YoY in Q1FY22Tata Steel BSL achieved crude steel production of 1171 thousand tons (KT) in Q1FY22 compared to 1175 KT in Q4FY21 and 659 KT in Q1FY21. The company registered sales of 1119 KT in Q1FY22 compared to 1193 in Q4FY21 and 696 KT in Q1FY21.
Key Highlights:
1QFY22 Crude Steel production and Sales volume increased by 78%YoY and 61%YoY, respectively as 1QFY21 was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent nationwide lockdown.
During the quarter, Crude Steel production remained largely at par on QoQ basis. However, Sales volume was impacted due to partial lockdowns announced by some of states and temporary shutdowns in few steel consuming sectors amidst the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic market has been improving since mid-June 21 with easing lockdowns. The Company has launched B2ECA brand Tata Astrum in 1QFY22.
Tata Steel BSL has undertaken several vaccination drives at all of its operating locations. Currently, around 80% of its employees are vaccinated for the first dose. The Company continues to closely monitor COVID-19 situation and take appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community, and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU