Tata Communications recognised as Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Network Services

Tata Communications has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, for the sixth consecutive year.
This Magic Quadrant examines network service providers and their offerings, assessing them in terms of their completeness of vision and ability to execute.
