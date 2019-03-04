JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals presents study on GBR 830, an Investigational, Anti-OX40 Monoclonal Antibody
Business Standard

GMR Infrastructure intimates of cessation of subsidiary - Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy

Capital Market 

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GIL), has divested its 100% stake in its subsidiary namely Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy (APFTAL) to a third party, for a token consideration.

APFTAL is engaged in the business of providing flight training and as per the latest unaudited financial statements for the Nine month period ended 31 December 2018, APFTAL had a turnover of Rs. 4.72 crore, PAT of Rs. (1.47) crore (excluding exceptional items) and accumulated losses of Rs. 11.37 crore.

Consequent to the above divestment, APFTAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of GHIAL and thereby also of GIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements