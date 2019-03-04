Glenmark Pharmaceuticals presents study on GBR 830, an Investigational, Anti-OX40 Monoclonal Antibody

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the presentation of a new post hoc analysis of data from a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept study of GBR 830 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. GBR 830 is an investigational, anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody being studied for the treatment of moderate-tosevere atopic dermatitis (AD).
The Phase 2a study was conducted to investigate the safety of GBR 830, evaluate its effects on AD biomarkers, and generate the first clinical evidence of its biological activity.
A Phase 2b clinical trial of GBR 830 in moderate-to-severe AD is underway and currently enrolling patients in the U. S. and Europe.
