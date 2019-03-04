JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GMR Infrastructure intimates of cessation of subsidiary - Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy
Business Standard

HCL Technologies recognised as Leader for Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in North America

Capital Market 

HCL Technologies has been recognized as a Leader among 21 companies that were analysed for the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS) in North America. HCL received this leadership recognition for its Digital Workplace Services. HCL has also been positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders' Quadrant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements