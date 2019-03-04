HCL Technologies recognised as Leader for Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in North America

-
HCL Technologies has been recognized as a Leader among 21 companies that were analysed for the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS) in North America. HCL received this leadership recognition for its Digital Workplace Services. HCL has also been positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders' Quadrant.
