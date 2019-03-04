Bharat Heavy Electricals undertakes project for setting up network of solar EV Chargers on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

is setting up a network of Solar-based Electric Vehicle Chargers (SEVC) on the Delhi- Highway.

The project is covered under the FAME scheme [Faster Adoption and of (Hybrid) & in India] of the (DHI), The establishment of EV chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 kms stretch between and would allay range-anxiety among the Electric Vehicle users and bolster their confidence for As part of the project, has also developed a Central Monitoring System (CMS) for EV Chargers with a user friendly Mobile App.

BHEL's scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV along with a Central Monitoring System. Each will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant to supply green and EV chargers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)