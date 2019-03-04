Bharat Heavy Electricals undertakes project for setting up network of solar EV Chargers on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

-
ALSO READ
BHEL to set up Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers along Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
CESC contemplating e-charging stations network in Kolkata
ABB unveils fast charging system to power a car in 8 mins for 200KM
CESC considering business model for e-charging stations in Kolkata
NTPC signs pacts with cab aggregators for EVs charging infrastructure
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals is setting up a network of Solar-based Electric Vehicle Chargers (SEVC) on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway.
The project is covered under the FAME scheme [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India] of the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Government of India. The establishment of EV chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 kms stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh would allay range-anxiety among the Electric Vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. As part of the project, BHEL has also developed a Central Monitoring System (CMS) for EV Chargers with a user friendly Mobile App.
BHEL's scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV charging stations along with a Central Monitoring System. Each SEVC station will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant to supply green energy and EV chargers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU