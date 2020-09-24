Tata Consumer Products Ltd sees continued selling

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.35, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 74.04% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.5% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.35, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 10.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29322.35, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

