Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 517.33 points or 2.97% at 16872.68 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 7.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 5.64%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 5.59%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 4.64%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cummins India Ltd (down 2.14%), MRF Ltd (down 1.95%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.64%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.57%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.39%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 776.85 or 2.06% at 36891.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 211.6 points or 1.9% at 10920.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 276.77 points or 1.91% at 14222.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.1 points or 1.71% at 4729.49.

On BSE,520 shares were trading in green, 1995 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)