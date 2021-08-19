Tata Elxsi collaborates with DStv Media Sales

Implements digital transformation solutions to deploy omni-channel advertising campaigns

Tata Elxsi has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

DMS specializes in advertising on DStv's digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. It's mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

The major transformation goals were to establish an integrated cross-platform for linear and digital Ad sales workflows. The technology platform support the entire process, from media insights and analytics, bespoke campaign design and budget allocation, to campaign management, optimisation, and post-campaign expenditure analysis.

The transformation consulting team at Tata Elxsi created a playbook for Digital Transformation of DMS Business operations and further developed and integrated a complete Digital Transformation solutions, including a custom Programmatic Trading Portal that powerfully blends design and digital technologies to make it intuitive, easy and simple for the DMS specialists, brand managers and media planners to develop and deploy omni-channel advertising campaigns.

The Digital Transformation initiative was carefully planned and implemented in multiple stages, ensuring integration with both Linear and Digital platforms. Automation further helped to significantly improve productivity and business outcomes for the DMS teams by simplifying digital workflows and approval processes.

Furthermore, the platform implements AI-based technologies to assist price modelling, and provides insights and analytics to optimise campaign outcomes.

