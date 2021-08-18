KIOCL receives environmental clearance for Devadari Iron Ore mine

-
KIOCL announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Impact Assessment Division)(MOEF&CC), Govt. of India vide letter dated 13 August 2021 intimated that MOEF&CC grants the proposal for Environmental Clearance of Devadari Iron Ore Mine with a mine capacity of 2 MTPA Iron Ore (ROM) and 500 TPA Manganese Ore with 2 MTPA wet Beneficiation Plant for 401.5761 ha (388.00 ha for mining + 13,5761 ha. for conveyor, approach road etc.) out of 485.7725 ha project area (470.40 ha mine lease area + 15.3725 ha conveyor, approach Road etc.) located in Devadari Hill Range in favour of KIOCL, subject to the certain specific and standard conditions mentioned in the aforesaid communication. and standard conditions mentioned in aforesaid communication.
