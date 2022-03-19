Tata Elxsi launches cloud-based health platform - TEngage

Tata Elxsi has launched TEngage, the first-ever truly digital health platform designed for omnichannel care at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition being held in Orlando, Florida from 14-18 March 2022.
Tata Elxsi's TEngage allows hospitals and healthcare providers to offer a unified patient experience across all channels and delivers healthcare anytime, anywhere.
In contrast to the digital health solutions in the market, TEngage is cloud-based, fully customizable and allows hospitals to implement modules with just the required features, and keeping the deployment and operational cost in check. The HIPAA compliant platform supports a variety of third-party tools and can be seamlessly integrated with the organization's existing IT infrastructure.
