Indiabulls Housing Finance allots 30.25 lakh equity shares

On conversion of FCCBs

Indiabulls Housing Finance has allotted 30,25,126 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, at conversion price of Rs 243.05 per equity share on conversion of USD 10,000,000 4.50 per cent secured convertible bonds due 2026 (FCCBs).

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 93.71 crore dividend into 46,85,71,504 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)