Tata Elxsi opens global engineering center for Schaeffler's mobility solutions

-
ALSO READ
Tata Elxsi opens Global Engineering Center for Schaeffler's mechatronics business
Tata Elxsi Delivers Another Steady Quarter With a 3.6% Revenue Growth and 7.5% PBT Growth QoQ
Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services
Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products Limited partner to launch distribution solution
TCS receives three 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards
-
Tata Elxsi is the global engineering services partner for Schaeffler, and the global engineering center (GEC) is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement.Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG is a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry.
Tata Elxsi said the GEC center in Pune will focus on mechatronics, digital & embedded technologies with the highest level of talent in line with Schaeffler's vision for driving "Mobility for Tomorrow". This center will be pivotal to help accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation and growth for Schaeffler's mechatronics business.
On a standalone basis, Tata Elxsi's net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 68.87 crore on 10.7% rise in net sales to Rs 400.49 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.
Shares of Tata Elxsi declined 3.16% to Rs 1,166.70 on BSE. The stock is 12.27% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,330 hit on 14 September 2020. The scrip has soared 132.87% from its 52-week low of Rs 501 hit on 25 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU