Datamatics expands alliance with Ingram Micro in META region

Datamatics Global Services announced expansion of distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for META region (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) for its Intelligent Automation (IA) products.Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) on Wednesday (23 September) said that the distribution agreement is for its intelligent automation products including, Datamatics TruBot, TruCap+, TruBI, and TruAI. Ingram Micro has been associated with Datamatics and is a distributor for the Indian region as well. Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world.
Datamatics Global Services' consolidated net profit dropped 32.8% to Rs 14.06 crore on a 4.5% decline in net sales to Rs 277.09 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Datamatics Global Services is a global provider of Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and consulting services.
Shares of Datamatics Global Services hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 74.10 on BSE. The scrip has zoomed 163.70% from its 52-week low of Rs 28.10 hit on 23 March 2020.
