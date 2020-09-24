Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Syngene International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2020.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 262.9 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46574 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd spiked 5.47% to Rs 1918.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46921 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd surged 3.32% to Rs 1775.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6280 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd spurt 3.26% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syngene International Ltd jumped 3.18% to Rs 578. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73551 shares in the past one month.

