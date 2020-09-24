Volumes spurt at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd registered volume of 76.28 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 71.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2020.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd registered volume of 76.28 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 71.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.21% to Rs.314.00. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 43210 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 9.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4446 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.2,540.00. Volumes stood at 1781 shares in the last session.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 18.11 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.86% to Rs.21.05. Volumes stood at 3.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd clocked volume of 265 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock gained 1.30% to Rs.10,145.00. Volumes stood at 128 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 59875 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34522 shares. The stock gained 1.09% to Rs.203.60. Volumes stood at 43335 shares in the last session.

