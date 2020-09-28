Tata Metaliks allots 34.92 lakh shares to Tata Steel on conversion of warrants

-
ALSO READ
Board of Tata Steel approves fund raising up to Rs 7000 cr through private placement of NCDs
Board of Tata Steel approves fund raising up to Rs 5000 cr through NCD issue
Board of Tata Motors extends completion date for scheme of arrangement
Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons
Shapoorji Pallonji Group stocks in demand
-
Tata Steel now holds 60.03% stake in Tata MetaliksTata Metaliks announced that Tata Steel (Promoter) has on 24 September 2020 exercised its right to acquire 34,92,500 Equity Shares of Rs10 each pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued at a price of Rs 642 per Warrant, by subscribing to one equity share per Warrant of face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 224,21,85,000/- (of which 25% was paid on application and balance amount of Rs 168,16,38,750/- paid on 25 September 2020, towards conversion of Warrants to Equity Shares).
Accordingly, the Board of Directors on 25 September 2020 approved allotment of 34,92,500 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each to Tata Steel on a preferential basis.
Pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from 2,80,85,000 Equity Shares to 3,15,77,500 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each and the percentage holding of Tata Steel stands increased from 55.06% to 60.03%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU